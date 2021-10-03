Newly-published Pandora Papers expose secret financial dealings of global politicians and the ultra rich A massive document leak is revealing the secret financial dealings of some of the world's richest people and most powerful leaders. According to The Washington Post, the so-called Pandora Papers detail the "opaque financial universe where global elite shield riches from taxes, probes and accountability." The Post's investigative reporter Debbie Cenziper joins CBSN host Elise Preston with more on what she and her colleagues discovered while examining the documents.