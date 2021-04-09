Live

Newly discovered video of parachuting beavers

In the 1940s and 50s, Idaho wildlife officials came up with an outlandish plan to airdrop beavers into remote wilderness areas. Long-lost film footage of the operation, known as "Fur for the Future," has just been rediscovered.
