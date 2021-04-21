Live

Newly-discovered planet has similarities to Earth

It turns out the next star over in our corner of the galaxy has a planet that looks a lot like ours. It is the closest potentially habitable world ever detected outside our solar system. Charlie D'Agata reports on why astronomers are so excited.
