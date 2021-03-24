Live

Watch CBSN Live

Newly discovered dinosaur was king of the giants

A new species of dinosaur was unveiled in Philadelphia Thursday. Weighing more than a Boeing 737, and with a neck that stretched two stories into the air, it was the largest creature ever to walk the earth. Don Dahler reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.