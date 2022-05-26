Watch CBS News

Newly built home sales fall to pre-pandemic lows

Sales of newly built homes have plummeted to pre-pandemic levels as inflation and mortgage rates rise. Danielle Hale, chief economist for Realtor.com, joined CBS News' Jim Axelrod to discuss what this means for the market.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.