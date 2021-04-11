Live

Newborn found buried alive rescued in L.A.

Los Angeles police are searching for the parents of a baby girl who was found buried alive in a riverbed. "48 Hours" Crimesider's Graham Kates joins CBSN with more on the investigation, and details about California's "Safe Surrender" law.
