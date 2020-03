New York on lockdown over virus pandemic Drastic measures were taken on Friday as two of the nation's biggest states joined a third in ordering all non-essential workers to stay home. Now New York, California, and Illinois are in lockdown mode. The U.S. coronavirus death toll has soared to at least 260 reported fatalities. More than 5,300 new cases were reported Friday, bringing the current total to over 19,000. Michael George reports on the pandemic from Times Square.