New York Times review of Shonda Rhimes prompts outrage over racial stereotypes The first line about the TV creator and producer said, "When Shonda Rhimes writes her autobiography, it should be called “How to Get Away With Being an Angry Black Woman.” Desiree Rogers, CEO of Johnson Publishing Company and former White House social secretary under President Obama, talks to the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts about the outrage from readers and celebrities.