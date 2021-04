New York Times investigates hidden price of cheap mani-pedis The nail salon business in the U.S. is on the rise, with revenue topping $8.5 billion last year. But an investigation by the New York Times shows all that luxury is coming at a cost. It finds nail salon workers in the New York area are underpaid, face discrimination and serious health risks. First on "CBS This Morning," reporter Sarah Maslin Nir discusses the true story behind the business.