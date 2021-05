New York Times: COVID-19 scams target the sick and their loved ones in India The New York Times reports people in India are paying top dollar for oxygen and medicine for their loved ones with COVID-19 as the country's outbreak rages on. New York Times New Delhi Bureau Reporter Hari Kumar spoke with Anne-Marie Green about how scammers are selling fake oxygen canisters and counterfeit doses of the drug Remdesivir and the people who are using the internet to stop them.