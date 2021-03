N.Y. State Senator Alessandra Biaggi calls Cuomo's apology "inadequate" New York State Senator Alessandra Biaggi joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss the sexual harassment allegations against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Biaggi, a Democrat, was one of the first officials to call for his resignation. Cuomo held a press conference apologizing for his behavior but says he will not resign.