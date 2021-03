N.Y. State Senator Alessandra Biaggi calls Cuomo's apology "inadequate" New York State Senator Alessandra Biaggi joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" to discuss the sexual harassment allegations against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Biaggi, a Democrat, was one of the first officials to call for his resignation. Cuomo held a press conference apologizing for his behavior but says he will not resign.