New York State Assembly meets to discuss impeachment probe of Governor Cuomo The New York State Assembly’s Judiciary Committee is meeting today to discuss impeachment proceedings against Governor Andrew Cuomo. In an exclusive interview, Cuomo accuser and former executive assistant Brittany Commisso told “CBS This Morning” and the Albany Times Union that he needs to be held accountable. CBS News legal contributor Rebecca Roiphe joins “CBSN AM” to discuss the latest.