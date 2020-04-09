New York sees flattening virus curve, though deaths spike New York Governor Andrew Cuomo expressed optimism that the state was "bending the curve" of the coronavirus, although it is still battling the worst effects of the virus with 779 deaths in one day, including the 15th NYPD officer to die of the illness. In Chicago, overburdened hospitals dealing with coronavirus patients also have to contend with the city's gun violence, with seven people shot to death on Tuesday. David Begnaud updates "CBS This Morning" on the latest in the U.S.'s battle against the pandemic.