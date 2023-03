New York man wrongfully convicted of murder is freed after 20 years in prison Sheldon Thomas was exonerated of murder earlier this month. The 35-year-old from New York spent nearly two decades behind bars for a crime he didn't commit. CBS News anchors Lana Zak and Lilia Luciano spoke with William Kastin, assistant attorney-in-charge for Appellate Advocates, about what we can learn from Thomas' case.