Local Matters: New York Governor Kathy Hochul takes office amid tense debate over masking and COVID vaccines New York Governor Kathy Hochul was sworn in Tuesday following the resignation of Andrew Cuomo over sexual harassment allegations. Alyssa Katz, deputy editor of The City, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on how Hochul is planning to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic as well as her pledge to change the culture in Albany.