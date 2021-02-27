New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's approval rating drops amid scandals New polls show approval ratings for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo have dropped since accusations of misconduct have surfaced. Former top aide Lindsey Boylan accused the governor of sexual harassment just days after a new report suggested Cuomo manipulated the data for COVID-19 nursing home deaths. New York Magazine contributor David Freelander joined CBSN to discuss the fallout and how it may impact future legislation in New York and Cuomo's reelection campaign.