Legal and political fallout from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced plans to resign after a scathing report from the state's attorney general's office accusing him of sexually harassing 11 women. CBS News legal contributor and former federal prosecutor Keir Dougal explains how Cuomo's resignation will affect the investigation. Then New York State Senator Samra Brouk joins CBSN to discuss how lawmakers, who were preparing for possible impeachment, are responding to the announcement.