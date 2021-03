Cuomo resists pressure to resign amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment New York's Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo continues to refuse calls to step down amid sexual harassment allegations, and he is maintaining some public support. According to the latest Quinnipiac University poll, 49% of New York voters think Cuomo should not resign, while 43% think he should. CBS News' Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joins "CBSN AM" to discuss.