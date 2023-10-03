Watch CBS News

Giants, Jets in cellars as NFL Week 4 ends

The Seattle Seahawks cruised to victory over the New York Giants on "Monday Night Football" while the New York Jets lost Sunday to the Kansas City Chiefs. CBS News special correspondent James Brown has more on Week 4 of the National Football League.
