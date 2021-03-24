Live

Watch CBSN Live

New York doctors save patient with 20-pound tumor

Doctors at NYU Langone Medical Center saved a man with a liposarcoma, a rare cancer. The patient had a 20-pound tumor and didn’t even know it. Craig Boswell reports this story from Staten Island, New York.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.