New York City's strictest vaccine mandate takes effect New York City's strictest COVID-19 vaccine mandate to date has taken effect. Private sector employees must now show proof of at least one vaccine dose to enter the workplace. Everyone aged 12 and older will need to show proof of full vaccination to enter indoor venues like movie theaters, gyms and museums. City and State New York senior state politics reporter Zach Williams joined CBSN's Elise Preston to discuss.