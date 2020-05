New York City to begin reopening in June: Here's what that means A new study says more than two million New York residents may have been infected with the coronavirus by the end of March, far more than previously reported. New York City, which has been the epicenter of the virus, is expected to start the first phase of reopening next week. Tom Hanson reports on what New York's reopening is expected to look like, as well as reopenings around the country.