New York City needs a "joint gang and guns" task force, Democratic nominee for mayor says Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, the Democratic nominee in New York City's mayoral race, was among the officials who met with President Biden at the White House to discuss the administration's strategy to reduce gun crime across the country. New York is one of the cities experiencing a surge in gun violence. Adams joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss the meeting and his plans if elected mayor.