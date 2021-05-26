Live

New York City mayoral primary offers major test for ranked-choice voting

New York City's June mayoral primary will serve as the first major test for a newly implemented voting system known as ranked-choice voting. This system allows voters to rank up to five candidates in order of preference on their ballots. A candidate needs more than 50% of the vote to win. While ranked-choice voting has already been used in some smaller, special election races for city council in New York, this will be the first time it is being implemented in a citywide election. CBS News political reporter Adam Brewster joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.
