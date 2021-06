New York City mayoral candidate Dianne Morales on key issues New York City residents are casting their early ballots in a crowded mayoral primary race. According to a new poll from WNBC, Politico and Telemundo 47, Democratic candidates Eric Adams and Kathryn Garcia are leading the pack. Dianne Morales, another Democrat vying for the spot, joined CBSN to discuss key issues like crime and housing.