NYC more than doubling pay for food delivery workers App-based food delivery workers in New York City might be about to start making more money. Mayor Eric Adams announced over the weekend that starting July 12, the minimum wage for food delivery workers, such as those at Grubhub, Uber Eats and DoorDash, will increase from just over $7 to nearly $18 per hour. New York Times reporter Stefanos Chen joins CBS News with more.