New York City expanding access to monkeypox vaccine as virus spreads across U.S. New York City is making the monkeypox vaccine available to more people as the amount of cases continues to increase in the U.S. Now, groups of at-risk men who have had multiple male sex partners, or anonymous sex in the past two weeks, are eligible to receive a dose. Dr. Celine Gounder, the editor-at-large for public health at Kaiser Health News and an infectious disease expert and epidemiologist at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine and Bellevue hospital, has more on what health officials are doing to combat the spread.