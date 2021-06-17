New York City Democratic mayoral candidates face off in final primary debate The eight leading Democratic candidates in New York City's mayoral primary took the debate stage for the final time. The conversation centered on crime, policing, homelessness, housing and mental health. WCBS-TV senior political reporter Marcia Kramer has more on the candidates' last pitch to voters, and CBS News' Adam Brewster spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about what to expect as the primary race enters its final week.