New York City had largest spike in anti-Asian hate crimes among major cities in 2020 Amid a nationwide increase in attacks targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, police data shows New York City had the largest spike in anti-Asian hate crimes among major cities in 2020. Arun Venugopal, senior reporter for WNYC's Race and Justice Unit, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the problem and the debate that's brewing over how to address it.