More than 101,000 New York City public school students faced homelessness last year A stunning new report by New York City officials highlights a major crisis facing thousands of public school students: the lack of available permanent housing. Dr. Megan Sandel, Boston Medical Center's principal investigator of Children's HealthWatch and co-director of The Grow Clinic, joins "CBSN AM" to break down the new report and how housing problems affect students nationwide.