N.Y. bombing suspect's notebook suggests Rahami was inspired by terror groups The wife of accused New York and New Jersey bomber Ahmad Rahami is reportedly in the United States. Asia Bibi Rahami apparently flew into New York Wednesday night from Dubai. She is not considered a suspect and has been cooperating with investigators. Newly-released pages from the suspect's journal suggests he was influenced by a variety of terrorist groups, including al Qaeda and Boko Haram. Jeff Pegues reports.