New York attorney general sues Trump Organization New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing the Trump Organization for $250 million over its business practices. James claims the company manipulated its property valuations for years in an effort to game the system. CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates and CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson discussed the significance of the suit, and CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane explained the impact it could have on the company moving forward.