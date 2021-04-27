New York attorney general on how he's fighting Trump's travel ban Democratic attorneys general from 15 states and Washington, D.C., are condemning President Trump's travel ban. They promised to "use all of the tools of our offices to fight this unconstitutional order and preserve our nation's national security and core values." New York state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, one of those vowing to fight, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the challenges they're facing as they try to identify who is being detained at airports.