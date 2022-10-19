New York attorney general report suggests social media radicalized accused Buffalo gunman New York's attorney general is calling for state legislators to pass a law banning the livestreaming of homicides. The move comes after her office released a scathing report suggesting the accused Buffalo gunman was radicalized by social media. CBS News anchors Lana Zak and Nikki Battiste spoke with Michael Edison Hayden, a senior investigative reporter with the Southern Poverty Law Center, about the proposed changes.