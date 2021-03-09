New York AG taps former federal prosecutor, employment lawyer to lead Cuomo investigation New York Attorney General Letitia James said Monday she selected Joon Kim, the former acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, and employment lawyer Anne Clark to lead the investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo. An attorney representing one of the women accusing Cuomo said James' selection showed she is taking the matter "very seriously." Jericka Duncan reports.