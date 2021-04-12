Live

New Year's mischief in Oklahoma ends in gunshots

A homeowner in Pryor, Oklahoma, shot a teenager who was part of a group that was up to some old fashioned New Year's mischief: ringing doorbells and running away from the homes. Marlie Hall reports why the shooter may not face charges.
