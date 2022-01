New Year's celebrations toned down as COVID cases hit record highs nationwide Sparse crowds were at the Vatican Saturday morning as Pope Francis conducted New Year’s Day Mass. On Friday, the Pope canceled his traditional New Year’s Eve visit to the nativity scene in St. Peter’s Square to discourage large crowds from forming. In Times Square, just 15,000 revelers rang in 2022. The muted celebrations come as COVID cases in New York City have skyrocketed in recent weeks. Elise Preston reports.