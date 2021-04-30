Live

New warning for commonly used NSAID painkillers

A new study warns that the risk for heart attacks while taking painkillers known as NSAIDs can appear just days after use. These medications include common over-the-counter drugs like ibuprofen and naproxen. Dr. Jon LaPook reports.
