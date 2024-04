New video shows teen, reportedly kidnapped, was surrendering when fatally shot by police Unsealed helicopter footage from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office shows a new vantage point of 15-year-old Savannah Graziano’s death in 2022 when deputies shot and killed the teen after she was allegedly kidnapped by her father. At the time, the sheriff said it appeared Graziano participated in a shootout with deputies, but the new footage tells a different story.