Live

Watch CBSN Live

New video shows more of El Chapo's hidden tunnels

New video shows that "El Chapo" nearly escaped the latest attempt to capture him. This, as Mexico's president refuses to confirm or deny reports that at least 2,500 agents were assigned to track down the drug lord. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.