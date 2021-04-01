Live

New video shows baby's rescue from car in river

14 hours after a crash that killed her mother, 19-month-old Baby Lily was found upside down in her carseat with her head just above the water. As Vinita Nair reports, a Utah police officer's body camera captured the miraculous rescue.
