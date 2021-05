New video evidence released in investigation into assault of Brian Sicknick Media organizations, including CBS News, are seeking access to the video evidence being used by the Justice Department in the more than 400 cases they're pursuing against rioters in the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill. CBS News' Cassidy McDonald spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about newly released footage from the investigation into the alleged assault on former Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick.