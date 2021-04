New victory against rebels leaves Aleppo in ruins The five-year-long civil war in Syria that left almost half a million people dead may be reaching a turning point. Russia's foreign minister said Saturday Russia is ready for talks with the U.S. on a rebel pullout from the besieged city of Aleppo. A human rights group says Syrian government forces, with the help of Russia, have captured 60 percent of Syria's largest city that was previously held by rebels. But the gains come with a staggering cost. Debora Patta reports from Aleppo.