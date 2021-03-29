Live

New vaccine shows promise against Ebola

Researchers are calling a new vaccine a positive development in the fight against the deadly Ebola virus. And, new information that may help men trying to reduce those pot-bellies. Eboni Williams has some of today's top medical stories.
