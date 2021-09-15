Live

New U.S.-U.K.-Australian alliance to deploy nuclear submarines in Indo-Pacific

President Biden on Wednesday announced a new joint defense alliance with the leaders of Australia and the United Kingdom. As part of the agreement, the nations will deploy nuclear-powered submarines to counter Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion, Forbes senior reporter Andrew Solender, and Politico national political correspondent Meridith McGraw join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details.
