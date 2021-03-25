Live

Watch CBSN Live

New toothpaste treats allergies

Doctors have developed a new way to treat everyday allergies with toothpaste. By infusing toothpaste with specific allergen extracts, those suffering with allergies can experience immediate relief. Marlie Hall reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.