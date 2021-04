New technology allows firefighter to track flames Firefighters are still battling wildfires this Labor Day weekend. At least 56 large fires are burning in the U.S. and most of them in the far west. One of the largest has charred through 130 square miles east of Fresno, California. This fire season is on a record pace for number of acres burned. Carter Evans reports on the new technology that could be a game changer by giving firefighters an inside look at how fires move.