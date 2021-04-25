Live

New Taliban video shows abducted family's plea

A new video from the Taliban shows an abducted American-Canadian family's plea to the Obama administration and President-elect Donald Trump for their release. CBS News foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan joins CBSN with more details.
