New surveillance video shows deputy outside during Parkland school massacre Surveillance video released by the Broward County Sheriff's Office shows Deputy Scot Peterson outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the Valentine's Day massacre that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida. Peterson has since stepped down. The video's release comes a day after thousands of students walked out of their classrooms to mark one month's passing since the shooting. Manuel Bojorquez has more on that.